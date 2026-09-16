Police cracks theft case in Bandipora within 24 hours

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 15: Police today cracked a theft case within 24 hours of receiving a complaint about the theft of Rs. 3.30 lakh from a house in Ajas area north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A Police spokesperson said Police Post Ajas received a complaint on Sept. 14 from Ghulam Nabi Mir, a resident of Ajas Bazipora, stating that unknown persons had entered his house on Sept. 13 and stolen Rs. 3.30 lakh in cash. "Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sumbal and investigation was taken up," the spokesperson said.

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During the investigation, police examined technical evidence and CCTV footage and questioned several suspects, the spokesperson said. The investigation led to the identification and arrest of Tawfeeq Ahmad Kalwathoo, a resident of Bakshibal, Hajin, he said.

According to the spokesperson, the accused allegedly disclosed his involvement in the theft during questioning. He told police that he had spent Rs. 20,000 of the stolen money on a motorcycle and Rs. 16,000 on a mobile phone, while keeping the remaining cash in his room. "On the basis of the disclosure, a police team conducted a search and recovered the remaining stolen cash from his room," the spokesperson said.