Police crack RS Pura Observation Home escape case; key accused, 2 associates held from Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: The Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has cracked the RS Pura Observation Home escape case with the arrest of key accused Karanjeet Singh alias Gugga from a hotel in Delhi after a seven-month-long hunt.

Two of his associates, allegedly linked to the Khauf gang, were also arrested during the operation.

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Three inmates, including local gangster Karanjit Singh of Dablehar, RS Pura, and two Pakistani nationals, Ahsan Anwar (24) of Nankana Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan, and Mohammad Sanaullah (20) of Basti Jawewala, Tehsil Dinpur, District Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Pakistan, had escaped from the Observation Home on February 16 after allegedly attacking police personnel with a country-made pistol.

Head Constable Praveen Kumar and Special Police Officer (SPO) Vinay Kumar were injured in the point-blank firing. A video of the incident had later surfaced on social media.

Click here to watch video

Police said Karanjit Singh was lodged in the Observation Home due to his alleged involvement in the murder of another gangster, Sumit Jandial alias Gataru in Jewel Chowk area of the Jammu district, while the two Pakistani nationals were lodged in the facility after they separately crossed into India in 2019 and 2021.

They said a day after the incident, the Pakistani nationals were arrested from Ambala Cantt Railway Station by a team of STF Ambala and J&K Police, while Gugga remained absconding.

SSP Jammu Joginder Singh said Gugga had been constantly changing his locations in Gorakhpur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar and West Bengal to evade arrest, while his movements were being tracked by the police.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SP (Operations), finally arrested him from a hotel in Delhi, he said.

The SSP said Gugga is wanted in 13 criminal cases, including the murder of Sumit Jandial alias Gataru, besides cases related to attempt to murder, assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and illegal possession of weapons.

The two associates arrested with him were identified as Naresh Kumar alias Major, a resident of Arnia, and Rahul Kumar alias Sundi of Makhanpur, Bishnah.

Police said Naresh is associated with the Khauf gang and has been involved in cases related to violent assault, rioting and illegal possession of weapons.

He is also stated to be a close associate of absconder Sunil Kumar alias "Gokul."

Rahul Kumar is allegedly involved in a case related to smuggling narcotics into jail premises and has been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act, police said.

The SSP Jammu said the investigation into the escape and the wider criminal network was continuing and further arrests would follow if the involvement of other persons was established.

He said the recovery and alleged smuggling of a pistol and mobile phones into the Observation Home was a serious matter and the circumstances under which the weapon reached the facility would be investigated.

"The person who provided the weapon along with seven other accused were arrested following the primary probe by the SIT," he said.

On whether the accused were planning to escape to Pakistan, the SSP said it would be premature to draw a conclusion since the investigation was undergoing.