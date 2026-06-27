Police crack house theft case, recover gold worth Rs 10 lakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 26: Police today claimed they have solved a major theft case in the Bhawani Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Janipur here by recovering the stolen gold ornaments and other valuable items worth around Rs 10 lakh.

The recovered property included 6 tolas of gold jewellery and a brass Sagla (a cooking vessel).

Advertisement

A police official said that a case was registered at Police Station Janipur recently under FIR number 87/2026 after a complaint was lodged by one Dalip Kumar Aryan, a resident of Bhawani Nagar, alleging that unidentified thieves had broken into his house and decamped with gold jewellery and other household articles.

After registering the case, he said, police launched an investigation by collecting technical evidence, developing local intelligence and conducting raids at various locations.

The sustained efforts of the investigation team led to the identification of the suspects, who during questioning, confessed to their involvement in the crime, he said, adding that on their disclosure, the stolen property was recovered from their possession.