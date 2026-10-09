Police-Congress leaders clash in Jammu, Srinagar during protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Police and Congress leaders had minor scuffle during protest demonstrations in Jammu and Srinagar today, as part of the nationwide call for black day in democracy against the alleged manhandling and illegal detention of the LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others leaders of the India Block in Delhi during past two days.

Led by senior leaders of PCC and DCC Jammu Urban & Jammu Rural, the large number of Congress, Mahila Workers and frontal wing leaders took out a strong protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk Jammu leading to a minor scuffle with a heavy contingent of Police, who prevented their march.

Advertisement

The protestors raised slogans and bore black batches to observe black day blaming Modi Govt. and Home Minister Amit Shah of indulging in a dictatorial attitude through police to crush the peaceful movement to “Save democracy” launched by Congress and other opposition. The protestors also burnt the effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to reporters, JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla accused the Modi-Shah Govt of crushing the dissent in the country against the “Vote Chori” by CEC.

Former Minister & DCC President Jammu Urban, Yogesh Sawhney; Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and DCC Jammu Rural President, Neeraj Kundan also addressed the gathering.

Prominent among those who took part in the protest include Th Balbir Singh, Ved Mahajan, Indu Pawar, Rajnish Sharma , Hari Singh Chib, Th Manmohan Singh, Vinod Sharma, Kanta Bhan, Shashi Sharma, Namrata Sharma, Amrit Bali, Satish Sharma, Suresh Dogra, Vijay Sharma, Zahida Khan, Sanjeev Panda, Rajvir Singh , Kapil Singh, Dwarka Choudhary, Pritam Singh, Vijay Malhotra, Ajay Lakhotra and others.

According to PCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, several senior Congress leaders including former ministers Jugal Kishore Sharma, Jagjeevan Lal, Ex-MLA Mamtaz Khan, DCC President Ajay Salalia and Bhupinder Sngh Jamwal and Raj Kumar & Tariq Bhat of National Conference, Om Parakash of CPM and various others were detained at Police Station Katra and at different places before the scheduled protest of the INDIA Block parties in Reasi District today.

Reports from Kashmir said that Congress workers assembled at the party headquarters in Srinagar and tried to take out a protest march, which was foiled by the police. The Congress workers were carrying placards and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

However, police and CRPF stopped the protesters from marching out on the main road and foiled their protest. Srinagar Congress District President Adil Farooq, who was leading the protest, alleged that Police torn clothes of the congress workers and did not allow them to take out protest march. “We were exercising our peaceful and democratic right. But the Modi-Shah Government is imposing its authoritarian rule over our people,” he added

In Udhampur, a similar protest was held on Dhar Road under the leadership of DCC Udhampur President Sumeet Magotra. During the protest, Congress leaders and workers wore black bands and raised slogans in defence of democracy.

Addressing the gathering, Sumeet Magotra said that the manner in which INDIA Bloc MPs were dealt with by the police in New Delhi yesterday was deeply unfortunate and a matter of serious concern for democracy. Block Congress President Udhampur Ram Pal Bhagat, Block Congress President Mongri Hans Raj Thakur, Rajinder Singh Jamwal, Vinod Bhagat, Vikas Khajuria, besides other senior leaders, office bearers and party workers took part in the protest.

Working President JKPCC and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, while addressing a meeting of Congress workers from Akhnoor and Chhamb Assembly constituencies at Chak Malal in Khour, issued a strong political call to Congress workers to intensify the party’s campaign for electoral transparency and protection of democratic institutions

He said that the issues repeatedly raised by Rahul Gandhi regarding the integrity and transparency of the electoral process have assumed greater significance following recent disclosures concerning differences within the Election Commission of India.

Tara Chand said that Congress workers would take the issue to the grassroots and make people aware of the importance of protecting their voting rights. “This is not merely a political issue; it concerns the fundamental right of every citizen to choose their representatives. Our fight is to ensure that every legitimate vote is protected and that every voter has confidence in the electoral process,” he said.