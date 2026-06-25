Police conduct CASO in Valmiki Colony under Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Continuing its sustained campaign against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, Police today conducted an extensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Valmiki Colony, Gandhi Nagar, following specific inputs about alleged ganja peddling activities in the area.

The operation was launched as part of the police's ongoing efforts to curb the menace of narcotics and intensify action against drug networks. During the drive, police teams carried out thorough searches of more than 250 houses in the locality to identify individuals involved in drug-related activities and other unlawful acts.

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As part of the operation, 18 suspects were rounded up for sustained questioning and verification. Officials said the exercise was aimed at gathering intelligence, verifying suspicious activities and taking preventive measures against those involved in the illegal drug trade.

Police said the CASO was conducted in a planned and coordinated manner with a focus on identifying, disrupting and dismantling narcotics supply chains operating in the area. The operation also sought to address the demand side of the drug problem by keeping a close watch on habitual offenders and anti-social elements.

The operation was led by the Superintendent of Police (SP), South Zone, Jammu, with active participation of officers and personnel from various police units.

Meanwhile, Police also conducted an intensive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Sikanderpur, Bishnah, targeting drug hotspots in the area. The operation was conducted jointly with CISF in a coordinated manner with the objective of creating deterrence amongst drug peddlers and anti-social elements.

The entire operation was conducted by officers of Police Station Bishnah falling under Headquarters Zone, Jammu.

Police have urged citizens to cooperate and share information regarding drug trafficking and other criminal activities to facilitate timely and effective action against offenders.