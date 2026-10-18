Police conduct CASO in Khari area

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 17: District Police Ramban today conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at the residences of Jammu and Kashmir National Operating from Pakistan (JKNOPs) and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Khari area as part of security measures.

During the operation, mobile phones of family members were checked for security-related verification. Police also sensitized them about the need to remain vigilant and advised them to promptly report any suspicious international calls or communications to the police.

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The operation was aimed at strengthening surveillance, identifying potential security concerns and reinforcing preventive measures in the area.