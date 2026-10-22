Police Commemoration Day observed with patriotic fervour across J&K, Ladakh

Terror ecosystem, remaining terrorists to be targeted uninterruptedly: IGP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: Police Commemoration Day was observed across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with patriotic fervour today, with police personnel, civil administration officers, security forces, retired officials and members of the public paying tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Advertisement

On October 21, 1959, ten Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) personnel laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh. Since then, October 21 has been observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

Click here to watch video

In Jammu district, IGP Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh took the salute during the Police Commemoration Day function and laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial in the Rail Head area.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Function, he said J&K Police would continue to target the terror ecosystem and remaining terrorists, while intensifying the crackdown on narco-terrorism and drug trafficking to maintain peace and tranquility in the Union Territory.

He said recruitment into terrorist groups had declined over the past two years and efforts would continue to strengthen the security grid along the borders, the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

The IGP Jammu said the campaign against drugs would be intensified further, with a special focus on networks involved in heroin trafficking from Pakistan.

He described those involved in the drug trade as a serious threat and appealed to people to share information about suspicious activities through police helplines or directly with the police.

Referring to the Centre's target of eliminating drugs by 2029, Singh said action against drug trafficking networks, gangster activities and those involved in narco-terrorism would continue.

He added that the police were pursuing property attachments and recoveries as part of the anti-drug campaign and had made further recoveries recently.

The IGP also paid tribute to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying their families remained an integral part of the police fraternity.

He said the greatest tribute to the martyrs would be to maintain peace and prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, similar Police Commemoration Day functions were observed in other districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where tributes were paid to the fallen soldiers.

In Udhampur district, the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) observed the day by paying homage to the martyrs of various State Police, Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards and RPF personnel, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty between September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.

On the occasion, Director SKPA, Dr Mohammad Haseeb Mughal, accompanied by other Academy officials laid floral wreath at the Police Martyr Memorial in the ground and paid rich tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice protecting the nation. The contingents of Probationer DySPs/Ads Forest Protection Force/PSIs and Intermediate Class Course also paid rich tributes to the police martyrs by laying floral wreaths at the Shaheedi Smark SKPA Udhampur.

At the Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI), Vijaypur, Principal Ranjit Singh Sambyal highlighted the significance of the day and read out the names of 154 police personnel, including nine from Jammu and Kashmir, who attained martyrdom during the preceding year.

Officers, trainees, retired personnel and citizens laid floral wreaths and showered flower petals at the Martyrs' Memorial.

In Samba, SSP Anuj Kumar read out the names of the martyrs and took the salute of the commemoration parade at District Police Lines.

The SSP, along with families of martyrs and officers of the civil administration, police and security forces, laid floral tributes at the memorial.

He also interacted with the families and assured them of all possible assistance, while gift items were distributed among them.

In Rajouri, a ceremonial parade comprising police and paramilitary contingents was held at District Police Lines.

DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Sandeep Wazir and SSP Rajouri Naresh Singh took the salute.

MLA Rajouri Iftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav and other senior officers attended the function and paid tribute to the martyrs.

The police administration also interacted with the families, assuring them that their grievances would be addressed on priority.

In Kishtwar, the Martyrs Day was observed at District Police Lines, where SSP Sunny Gupta read out the names of police personnel who attained martyrdom across the country.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma, the SSP, senior officers, retired personnel and family members of martyrs laid floral tribute at the memorial.

The SSP later interacted with the families, assured them of all possible assistance and distributed gifts among them.

In Khaltsi, Ladakh, Police Commemoration Day was observed at the District Police Headquarters under the supervision of SSP Sham Aijaz Malik.

Deputy Commissioner Kunzes Angmo, Army and CRPF officers, representatives of the Border Roads Organisation, police officials and members of civil society attended the function.

The families of police martyrs were honoured, and tribute were paid to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

In Kashmir's Anantnag district, the ceremony was held at the District Police Lines (DPL) and attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Javed Iqbal Matoo, SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-ud-Din and officers from the police, Army, CRPF and civil administration, along with families of the martyrs.

A blood donation camp was also organised in memory of the fallen personnel, the spokesperson said.

In Kulgam, Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Alam, SSP Anayat Ali Chowdhary and officers of the security forces and district police paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Monument at DPL Kulgam.

Similar ceremonies were held in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Handwara and Sopore, the spokesperson said.

In Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner K.K. Sidha and SSP Sahil Sarangal led the tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial.

A volleyball tournament was also inaugurated to encourage sportsmanship and constructive engagement among youth, the spokesperson said.

At Qamariya Stadium in Ganderbal, SSP Harshal Rajesh Mahajan, civil administration officials, police officers and family members of martyrs paid floral tributes.

In Budgam, the ceremony was presided over by SSP Hariprasad K.K. in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Jatin Kishore, the spokesperson said.

In Baramulla and Bandipora, senior police officers, officials of the civil administration, Army and CRPF, and families of the martyrs participated in the ceremonies and paid homage to the fallen personnel.

In Kupwara, SSP Sudhanshu Dhama interacted with the next of kin of police martyrs and reaffirmed the department's commitment to their welfare and dignity.

A volleyball tournament was inaugurated, and a plantation drive was launched at DPL Kupwara, the spokesperson said.

In Handwara, SSP Sajjad Khaliq Bhat led the tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial and assured the families of martyrs of all possible assistance.

A blood donation camp was organised in collaboration with Government Medical College Handwara, the spokesperson said.

In Sopore, SSP Neha Jain laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Memorial, while families of the martyrs were felicitated.

A volleyball tournament was also organised at DPL Sopore to mark the occasion, the spokesperson added.

At DPL Udhampur, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Swarn Singh Kotwal read out the names of the martyrs in the presence of their family members as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes. SSP Udhampur, Amritpal Singh was also present on the occasion.

The DIG U-R Range also recalled the sacrifices of 10 CRPF personnel, who laid down their lives in the line of duty on October 21, 1959 in Ladakh. He also thanked the family members, prominent citizens, retired police personnel of Udhampur for participating in the Commemoration Day Parade.

In Ramban district, DIG KR Range Sargun Shukla, accompanied by SSP Anna Sinha, and other police personnel paid floral tributes at the Martyrs' Memorial, remembering the courage, valour, and supreme sacrifices of the personnel who gave their lives while safeguarding the nation's security and integrity.

The Roll of Honour was also read out to commemorate the police personnel and CAPF members who attained martyrdom while performing their duties.