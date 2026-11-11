Police Bust Apple Theft Gang In Shopian, Arrest 7 Accused, Recover 83 Stolen Boxes And Seize 3 Vehicles

SHOPIAN, Nov 11: Shopian Police arrested seven accused persons in an apple theft case and recovered 83 stolen apple boxes besides seizing three vehicles used in the crime.

The police said Police Station Heerpora received a call during evening hours regarding theft of apple boxes from the orchard/shed of Mohd Yousuf Wagay, son of Ab Karim Wagay, resident of Amshipora.

Acting swiftly, a police team from Police Station Heerpora swung into action and with the assistance of local residents intercepted three Tata Mobile vehicles at a short distance from the spot. The accused had already stolen the apple boxes and loaded them into the vehicles before leaving the spot. All seven accused were apprehended while fleeing with the stolen property.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mallah son of Gh Rasool Mallah resident of Gatipora, Keller; Reyaz Ahmad Lone (Driver, Tata Mobile No. JK04G-5507) son of Mohd Ashraf Lone resident of Gatipora, Keller; Muzamil Ahmad Wani son of Ali Mohd Wani resident of Therina, Keller; Ashiq Hussain Lone (Driver, Tata Mobile No. JK13H-8514) son of Bashir Ahmad Lone resident of Zrakan, Keller; Umar Hussain Wani son of Mohd Ashraf Wani resident of Therina, Keller; Tehzeel Ahmad Lone son of Bashir Ahmad Lone resident of Zrakan, Keller and Umar Hussain Wani son of Mohd Ashraf Wani resident of Therina, Keller.

In this regard, FIR No. 126/2026 under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Heerpora and investigation has been set into motion.

Shopian Police reiterated its commitment to protecting the property of citizens and taking prompt action against criminal activities. (GNS)