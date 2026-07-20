Police attaches vehicle under NDPS Act

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 19: Continuing its crackdown against drug menace under the "Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan", Reasi Police has attached a vehicle involved in a narcotics case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An Auto Load Carrier, bearing Registration number JK20C-2016, which was seized in connection with FIR No. 144/2026 registered at Police Station Katra under Sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act, has been attached under Section 68F of the NDPS Act.

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The attachment of the vehicle is part of the sustained efforts of Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug traffickers by targeting assets acquired through or used in illicit narcotics activities.