Police attaches Rs 5 cr properties of drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 27: Police today attached immovable properties worth around Rs. 5.6 crore in Srinagar and destroyed wild bhang spread over nearly one kanal of land in Baramulla as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

A spokesperson said Srinagar Police attached eight immovable properties under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in separate cases, saying the action was aimed at hitting the financial network of drug traffickers.

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According to the spokesperson, Police Station Chanapora attached seven properties belonging to Mohd Yaseen Rather of Chanapora, Suhail Rashid Haroon of Gousia Colony, Lal Nagar, Mohd Asif Rather of Bagh-i-Mehtab, Arsalan Syed Beigh of Azad Basti, Natipora, Hilal Ahmad Parray of Budshah Nagar, Natipora, Danish Reyaz Shah of Sanat Nagar and Saqib Naseer Beigh of Baramulla, presently residing at Natipora, in separate NDPS cases. Police Station Saddar also attached a residential house belonging to Shaheem Farooq Bhat of SD Colony, Natipora, in another NDPS case, the spokesperson said.

He said, "all the attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated from the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking," adding that the attachments were carried out under the provisions of the NDPS Act and are subject to confirmation by the competent authority wherever applicable.

Meanwhile, Baramulla Police, along with local residents, carried out a wild bhang destruction drive at Mattipora Mirgund, the spokesperson said.