Police Attaches Residential Property In Baramulla Under UAPA In Terror-Related Case

Srinagar, Sep 23: Police on Wednesday attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district under UAPA in a terror-related case.

The residential property was attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in connection with an FIR registered in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

The attached property comprises a double-storeyed residential house at Namblan village in Sheeri belonging to accused Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, he said.

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During the course of the investigation, the property was found, prima facie, to have been used for providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists and facilitating terrorist activities, thereby attracting the relevant provisions of the UAPA concerning proceeds of terrorism, the spokesman said.

The attachment was carried out after obtaining requisite approval from the Director General of Police, he said.

A public notice was also displayed at the property, prohibiting its sale, transfer, lease, mortgage or creation of any third-party interest, the spokesman added.

He said the action forms part of Baramulla Police's sustained efforts to disrupt and dismantle the logistical and support infrastructure of terror networks and to proceed, in accordance with law, against persons and properties found involved in facilitating terrorist activities.