Police attaches property worth Rs 1.3 cr in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Police today attached a double-storey shopping complex worth about Rs 1.30 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of a crackdown on drug trafficking.

A police spokesperson said the property belongs to Mohammad Amin Sofi, son of Abdul Rahim Sofi, a resident of Patikhas in Verinag, who is involved in multiple NDPS cases registered at Police Station Dooru. "The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act to target assets allegedly acquired through proceeds linked to narcotics-related activities," he said.

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He said police are continuing efforts to dismantle the financial networks of drug peddlers and take legal action against those involved in drug trafficking, "The drive against the drug menace will be intensified," the spokesperson said, adding that such measures aim to deter drug-related activities and protect young people from substance abuse.