Police attaches properties of drug peddlers in Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 25: Srinagar Police today attached three residential properties worth over Rs 4 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in separate cases as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyan, targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.

In the latest action, police attached a double-storeyed residential house along with 12 marlas of land at Awanta Bhawan, Soura, worth approximately Rs 2.74 crore, belonging to Mubashir Ahmad Hakeem, son of Abdul Hamid Hakeem.

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The attachment was made in connection with FIR No. 142/2025 registered under Sections 8 and 22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Safakadal.

Earlier, police attached two more residential properties worth around Rs 1.35 crore in separate NDPS cases.

The first is a double-storeyed residential house at Nadir Gund, Pir Bagh, Hyderpora, valued at around Rs 70 lakh, belonging to Aqib Farooq. The property was attached in connection with FIR No. 16/2025 registered under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act.

In another case, Police Station Rainawari attached a single-storeyed residential house built on five marlas of land at Inderhama Gassu, Batapora, Hazratbal, worth approximately Rs 65 lakh. The property belongs to Azan Parvaiz Giltsaaz and is linked to FIR No. 09/2023 registered under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act.

Police said investigations found the properties had allegedly been acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking. The attachments were carried out under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including Section 68F, subject to confirmation by the competent authority.