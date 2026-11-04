Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Police attaches house of NDPS accused

Police attaches house of NDPS accused

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Police today attached a house belonging to a man accused in a narcotics case in Handwara area of north Kashmir, alleging that the property was renovated using proceeds from drug trafficking. A police spokesperson said...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Police today attached a house belonging to a man accused in a narcotics case in Handwara area of north Kashmir, alleging that the property was renovated using proceeds from drug trafficking.

A police spokesperson said the attached property belongs to Mehraj-Ud-Din Gojree, a resident of Langate.

Advertisement

He said the accused was involved in FIR No. 05/2022 registered at Police Station Handwara under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."The attachment is part of our efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting drug trafficking," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra