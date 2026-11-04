Police attaches house of NDPS accused

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: Police today attached a house belonging to a man accused in a narcotics case in Handwara area of north Kashmir, alleging that the property was renovated using proceeds from drug trafficking.

A police spokesperson said the attached property belongs to Mehraj-Ud-Din Gojree, a resident of Langate.

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He said the accused was involved in FIR No. 05/2022 registered at Police Station Handwara under Sections 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act."The attachment is part of our efforts to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting drug trafficking," the spokesperson said.