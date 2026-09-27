Police attaches 4 properties

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 26: Srinagar Police today attached four immovable properties worth around Rs 7.11 crore in separate cases linked to drug trafficking and terror-related activities, targeting assets allegedly acquired through illicit activities.

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Police said the properties were proceeded against under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act).

Police Station Zakura attached a residential house and adjoining land at Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at around Rs 2.5 crore, belonging to Owais Ahmad Rather, son of Gh Mohammad Rather, in connection with FIR No. 34/2026 under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The property was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act after being identified during investigation as having been acquired in connection with illicit drug trafficking.

Its sale, lease, transfer, alteration or creation of any third-party interest has been prohibited until further orders of the competent authority.

In another action, Police Station Nowgam attached property worth around Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmad Sheikh of Wagoora, BK Pora, in connection with FIR No. 121/2023 under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed over 18 marlas of land at Wagoora.

Police Station Ahmadnagar also attached a residential property at Danihama, Hazratbal, valued at around Rs 1.30 crore, belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Mir, in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act and various provisions of the UA(P) Act.

The property, comprising a single-storeyed house and six marlas of adjoining land, was attached under Section 25 of the UA(P) Act after approval from the competent authority.

Meanwhile, Police Station Shalteng froze a single-storeyed residential house with seven marlas of land at Check Mujgund, valued at around Rs 46 lakh, belonging to Amir Ahmad Mir, in connection with FIR No. 43/2023 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.