Srinagar, Oct 22: Police in Handwara sub-district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday attached properties belonging to three accused persons in connection with a case registered under various provisions of law relating to murder, attempt to murder, arson, criminal conspiracy and other serious offences.

The action was carried out in connection with FIR registered at Police Station Handwara in 2023 under Sections 307, 302, 436, 120-B and 121-A of the RPC, Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act, Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The properties attached belong to Ghulam Rasool Bhat, a resident of Zachaldara; Abdul Samad Mir of Bawan, Zachaldara; and Shair Ali Khatana of Butshangi, Zachaldara.

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The attachment proceedings were conducted in the presence of revenue officials, police said.

The action forms part of the ongoing legal proceedings in the case, with police taking measures in accordance with the law against the accused persons.