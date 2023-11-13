Property Of Drug Peddler Attached In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Nov 13: Police on Monday attached a house of an alleged drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir Awantipora sub district.

Police said a double -storied, residential house valuing approximately Rs 12 lakhs belonging to a drug peddler Bakhtawar Ahmad Makroo of Gulzarpora Awantipora, who is in jail, was attached under section 68-Fof NDPS Act 1985.

“ The residential house was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police Awantipora. The property was prima facie accrued from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owner,” police said.

Police said the drug peddler is involved in two FIRs registered in police station Awantipora.

The notorious drug peddler is currently detained under PIT-NDPS Act and is lodged at Central Jail Kot Balwal Jammu, they said.

Police said this operation reaffirms the commitment of Awantipora Police to combat the drug menace.