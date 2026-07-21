Police attach Rs 8 cr properties of drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Police today attached 10 immovable properties worth around Rs 8 crore belonging to drug peddlers in Srinagar and arrested a drug peddler with about 27 grams of a brown sugar-like substance in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

A spokesperson said the properties were attached by Police Station Nowhatta under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. "The attached properties were identified during investigation as assets acquired through proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking," he added.

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According to the spokesperson, the attached properties belong to Sajad Ahmad Sheikh of Hawal, Hajra Begum, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Gulloo, Fahmeeda alias Famba, Abdul Ahad Sheikh and Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Nowhatta, Altaf Ahmad Sheikh of Androoni Kathidarwaza, Hyder Ali Wani and Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh of Rainawari, and Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh of Qamarwari.

In a separate operation, the spokesperson said a police team from Police Station Kakapora arrested Jasir Ahmad Khanday of Kakapora during a checkpoint and recovered about 27 grams of a brown sugar-like substance from his possession.

A case under FIR No. 58/2026 has been registered under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify others involved, the spokesperson said.