Police attach Rs.1.23 cr property, secure NDPS conviction, seize illicit liquor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police today attached property worth more than Rs 1.23 crore belonging to a drug peddler in Sopore, secured the conviction of an accused in an NDPS case in Anantnag and seized illicit liquor in another case.

A Police spokesperson said police attached a double-storey house and 1 kanal 10 marlas of land worth over Rs.1.23 crore belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Mir alias Ashu in connection with FIR No. 23/2026 registered at Police Station Sopore.

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The attachment was made after a financial investigation found the properties were allegedly bought using proceeds from drug trafficking, the spokesperson said. The accused is absconding and a hue and cry notice and lookout notice have already been issued against him. "With this action, Police has further intensified its crackdown on the financial infrastructure sustaining the narcotics trade," the spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, the spokesperson said the Special Judge (NDPS) convicted Ubaid Amin Bhat in FIR No. 81/2023 of Police Station Srigufwara under Sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act.

Police had recovered 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup from the accused, who was a transporting the contraband in an apple carton on a motorcycle, the spokesperson said. The case has been posted for hearing on the quantum of sentence on July 21.

In a separate case, the spokesperson said police recovered 14 bottles of liquor during naka checking at Lazibal after intercepting an i10 car. The driver, Dhanwant Singh, allegedly failed to produce any valid licence or permit for possessing or transporting the liquor. A case under the Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Anantnag and further investigation is underway.