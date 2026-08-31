Police attach property of drug peddler in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Police today attached a residential house worth Rs. 16.77 lakh acquired through proceeds from drug trade in south Kashmir's Shopian district, while police in Baramulla destroyed wild bhang plants as part of a crackdown on narcotics.

A spokesperson said In Shopian, police attached property belongs to Hilal Ahmad Dar, son of Gh Ahmad Dar, a resident of Vehil. The property was attached in connection with FIR No. 80/2024 registered at Police Station Shopian, "The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics," the spokesperson said.

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The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of a police team, executive magistrate, lambardar and chowkidar, ensuring compliance with legal procedures, the spokesperson said.

In Baramulla, police conducted a bhang destruction drive at Jabadar in Bijhama and destroyed wild bhang plants found growing in the area, the spokesperson said. The operation was conducted peacefully and under police supervision, the spokesperson added.