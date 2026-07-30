Police attach property in Shopian

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Police today attached a residential house acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking in Shopian and destroyed wild cannabis plants at two locations in Baramulla as part of their ongoing anti-drug campaign.

A police spokesperson said the attached property, valued at Rs.18,76,665, belongs to Nazir Ahmad Lone, son of Rishi Lone, of Kathohallan. The house was attached in connection with FIR No. 27/2025 registered at Police Station Keller after it was found to have been acquired through proceeds from the illegal drug trade. "The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, Executive Magistrate, Lambardar and Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with legal procedures and maintaining transparency," the spokesperson said.