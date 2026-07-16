Police attach properties of drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Police in Kulgam today attached immovable properties worth around Rs 1.50 crore belonging to three alleged drug peddlers as part of the ongoing 100 Days Campaign aimed at dismantling the infrastructure supporting narcotics-related offences.

The action was carried out by Police Station Kulgam in coordination with the Revenue Department under the directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam.

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Police said the attached properties comprise three residential houses belonging to Ikhlaq Mubarak of Amnoo, Aqib Mubarak Dar of Brazloo and Showkat Ahmad Rather of Ashmuji.

The attachment was carried out under the relevant legal provisions following orders from the competent authority.