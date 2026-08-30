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Home / Latest News / Police Attach House Acquired Through Proceeds Of Narcotics Trade In J&K's Shopian

Police Attach House Acquired Through Proceeds Of Narcotics Trade In J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Aug 30: Police on Sunday attached a residential house linked with an alleged narco-offender in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said. As part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics-related activities, police in Shopian have attached a residential house...

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Daily Excelsior
04:20 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Aug 30: Police on Sunday attached a residential house linked with an alleged narco-offender in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

As part of the ongoing crackdown on narcotics-related activities, police in Shopian have attached a residential house valued at Rs 16.77 lakh belonging to Hilal Ahmad Dar, in Vehil area, under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesperson said.

"The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics," they said.

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Officials said the property was attached in connection with a NDPS case registered at Shopian police station. "The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of a police team, executive magistrate, lambardar and chowkidar, ensuring compliance with legal procedures and transparency," the spokesperson added.

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