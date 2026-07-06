Police attach drug peddler’s properties

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: Police today attached immovable properties worth over Rs. 29 lakh belonging to a drug peddler, destroyed wild cannabis at several locations across north Kashmir's Baramulla district and organised an anti-drug awareness seminar under the Nasha Mukt Abhiyan.

A police spokesperson said police attached a single-storey residential house at Yadipora, Palhallan and four shops in a double-storey commercial building at Hyderbeigh, Pattan, belonging to Mushtaq Ahmed Dar of Yadipora, Palhallan, under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act. He said the attached properties have a combined assessed value of over Rs. 29 lakh. The accused is involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act and has also been detained under the PIT NDPS Act.

Advertisement

The police also conducted wild cannabis destruction drives at Koker Mohalla, Goshbugh, Jahama, Singhpora, Isham, Nawarunda and Nowpora. "During the operations, police teams identified and destroyed a substantial quantity of naturally grown wild cannabis plants as a preventive measure to eliminate the availability of narcotic raw material and discourage its misuse for illegal purposes. The drives were conducted in coordination with local residents, reflecting strong community participation in the fight against drug abuse," the spokesperson said.