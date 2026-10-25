SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag have attached a double-storey shopping complex with an approximate market value of Rs 1.30 crore under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

A police spokesperson said the attached property belongs to a notorious drug peddler, namely Mohammad Amin Sofi, son of Abdul Rahim Sofi, resident of Patikhas, Verinag, who is involved in multiple NDPS cases registered at Police Station Dooru.

The attachment action has been initiated as part of J&K Police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the financial networks of drug peddlers and target properties acquired through proceeds linked to narcotics-related activities, in accordance with the provisions of law, spokesperson said.

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J&K Police reiterated its firm commitment to intensifying the war against the drug menace and taking stringent legal action against those involved in drug trafficking.