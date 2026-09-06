Police arrests narcotics smuggler, seizes 7 gms of heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 5: Continuing its efforts against drug menace, Kathua police seized approximately seven (07) grams of Heroin (Chitta) at Galak Naka of PP Ramkot (PS Billawar) and arrested the narcotics smuggler, officials said.

Acting on the input received through a reliable source, a police team led by IC PP, Ramkot under the supervision of SP Operations, Upper Kathua, SDPO Billawar and SHO PS Billawar laid down a special naka/ checking at Galak area and apprehended one person namely Arjun, son of Hans Raj of Mahi Chak tehsil and district Kathua who was enrouted from Dyalachak side towards Galak under suspicious circumstances.

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During checking approximately seven grams of Heroin was recovered from his possession. The recovered contraband was seized and accused person was taken into police custody on spot.

In this connection, further investigation is in progress vide FIR No. 183/2026 U/S 8/21/22/ NDPS Act, PS Billawar.