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Home / State / Police arrests man, recovers charas

Police arrests man, recovers charas

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Police arrested a man after allegedly recovering charas from his possession during routine patrolling in Haji Mohalla Barariangan area of Uttersoo, officials said today. The accused was identified as Hamid Farooq Dar, son of Farooq...

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Daily Excelsior
04:15 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 29: Police arrested a man after allegedly recovering charas from his possession during routine patrolling in Haji Mohalla Barariangan area of Uttersoo, officials said today.

The accused was identified as Hamid Farooq Dar, son of Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Brakpora, Anantnag.

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Police said a party from Police Station Uttersoo intercepted and searched him during patrolling, leading to the recovery of charas.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 88/2026 at Police Station Uttersoo, and an investigation has been initiated.

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