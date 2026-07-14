Police arrests fraudster in fake gold coin case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 13: Anantnag Police have arrested an alleged fraudster accused of duping a Srinagar resident of Rs 12 lakh in a fake gold coin deal after his anticipatory bail was cancelled by a court.

The accused, Sajad Ahmad Beigh, son of Lassa Beigh and a resident of Draway, Larnoo in Anantnag district, was arrested in connection with FIR No. 27/2026 registered at Police Station Larnoo under Sections 318(4), 351(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of a Srinagar resident who alleged that Beigh, along with his associates, induced him to pay Rs 12 lakh by promising to supply gold coins at discounted rates.

Police said that as part of the alleged conspiracy, the complainant was intercepted at a naka during the planned transaction, where the purported gold coins were taken away, leaving him cheated of the money.

During the investigation, police said they gathered oral and technical evidence linking the accused and his associates to the alleged fraud.

The anticipatory bail granted to Beigh was subsequently challenged by the prosecution and cancelled by the competent court, following which he was taken into custody.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused and to unravel the entire criminal conspiracy.