Police arrests absconder wanted since 2017

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 30: Police team of Police Station Rehambal apprehended an absconder who was evading arrest since 2017.

According to Police, the accused namely Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Ghulam Qadir of Bankote, Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban, was wanted in connection with FIR No. 19/2017 U/S 188 RPC and 3 PCA Act of PS Rehmbal. He had been declared an absconder and warrants were issued by the Sub Judge, Special Mobile Magistrate Udhampur on 30-12-2017.

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Acting on the warrants, the police team arrested the absconder and will produce him before the court for further legal proceedings.