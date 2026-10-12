Police arrests absconder wanted in 2015 case

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 11: Rehambal Police arrested an absconder, who was wanted since 2015, in a corruption case.

Identified as Roshan Din, a resident of Vijaypur, Samba, he was wanted in connection with FIR No. 114/2015 registered at Police Station Rehambal under Section 188 RPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act).

Advertisement

The accused had been declared an absconder by the court, which had issued a warrant against him on May 31, 2016.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced before the court for further legal proceedings.