Police arrests absconder after 5-yrs in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Police today arrested an absconder who had been evading arrest for the past five years in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said the arrested person was identified as Mohd Ishaq Sheikh, son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh, a resident of Okey, Kulgam.

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“He was wanted in connection with Case FIR No. 152/2021 registered under Sections 8/15 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Kulgam,” the spokesperson said.

Acting on specific information, a police team from Police Station Kulgam apprehended Sheikh after sustained efforts, the spokesperson said. “After completing all legal formalities, the accused was produced before the Sessions Court, Kulgam,” the spokesperson said, adding that the court subsequently sent him to Central Jail Kot Balwal, Jammu.

The spokesperson said police remained committed to bringing absconders and other offenders to justice and ensuring that no one evades the law.