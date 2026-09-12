Police arrests 5 persons in drug cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: Police today arrested five people in separate drug-related cases in Kulgam, Anantnag and Tral and recovered heroin-like and cannabis-like substances from their possession.

A Police spokesperson said In Kulgam, a police party from Police Station Qazigund intercepted an Alto K10 near Navyug Tunnel during naka checking. The spokesperson said around 60 grams of a heroin-like substance was recovered from a passenger identified as Sikandar Singh, son of Vasakha Singh, a resident of Moga, Punjab.

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A case under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

In Anantnag, police from Police Station Uttersoo arrested Muzaffar Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Mohd Wani, a resident of Panchalthan, Uttersoo, at Buchan Crossing, Khanzaman. “Charas was recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson said. A case has been registered and investigation taken up.

In Tral, police intercepted a vehicle carrying three people during naka checking and recovered 3 grams of a heroin-like substance and 13.94 grams of a cannabis-like substance, the spokesperson said.

The accused were identified as Sujad Saleem, son of Bashir Ahmad Turabi, resident of Diver; Feroz Ahmad Chopan, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, resident of Laruw Jageer; and Mohd Shafi Mir, son of Abdul Aziz Mir, resident of Aripal. The vehicle was also seized, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and investigation is underway.