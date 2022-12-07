Police arrests 3 drug peddlers

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 7: The police arrested three drug peddlers in two different cases and recovered 15 grams of heroin from their possession in Udhampur area today.

Official sources said that Police party of Police Station Udhampur headed by PSI Kulbhushan Singh during naka at Jakheni intercepted a motorcycle, with registration number JK02CU- 9308, coming from Chenani side towards Udhampur city and signalled to stop.

The rider of the motorcycle disclosed his name as Aditya Kumar, son of Sham Lal, resident village Dewla Chhamb, Tehsil Sadar in district Bilaspur and the pillion rider as Abinash Sharma, son of Shambu Dutt Sharma from Prey, Tehsil Ramnagar . During search 6.5 gm heroin was recovered from Aditya Kumar and 1.5 gms heroine was recovered from Abinash. Both were arrested on the spot.

In yet another case, Police party from Roun Domail led by PSI Akhilesh Khajuria, apprehended one person namely Sushil Sharma, son of Paras Ram from village Kagote, in Ramnagar from Ritti and recovered 7 gms heroin from his possession. He was also arrested.

Two separate cases were registered at Police Sation Udhampur in this connection.