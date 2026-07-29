Police arrests 2 for alleged gangrape of 21 yr-old woman

Excelsior Correspondent

Baramulla, July 28: Police today arrested two men within two days in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman here.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Gurinderpal Singh, said the accused were identified through technical and human intelligence after the survivor recalled the names they used to address each other during the assault.

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Singh said the woman approached Police Station Baramulla on July 25 and alleged that she was sexually assaulted on July 3 in the Jalsheeri area of the district.

Police registered FIR No. 112/2026 and assigned the investigation to PSI Meenakshi, while a woman police officer was entrusted with the probe considering the sensitivity of the case.

According to police, the woman had gone to the area with a male friend for an outing when two unidentified men allegedly approached them, harassed the couple and began recording them on video.

The accused allegedly assaulted her companion, forcing him to flee, before restraining the woman and sexually assaulting her.

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Police said the accused also allegedly recorded the assault before fleeing.

The SSP said the survivor could not initially identify the accused but told investigators they had addressed each other as "Shakir" and "Ashraf" during the assault, providing a crucial lead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla, said investigators relied on technical evidence and human intelligence as the identities of the accused were initially unknown.

He said the breakthrough came after police traced people who informed investigators that the accused had shown them the video allegedly recorded during the crime, helping establish their identities.

Police identified the accused as Shakir Ahmad Lone, 22, son of Abdul Gani Lone, and Muhammad Ashraf Dar, 27, son of Abdul Hameed Dar, both residents of Jalsheeri in Baramulla.

Both work as drivers and Ashraf Dar is married and has two children.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said the two accused, who are friends, had allegedly followed the couple after spotting them during a Friday holiday outing. Investigating Officer PSI Meenakshi said sustained interrogation led to the accused allegedly admitting to the crime, including recording the assault on video.

She said the accused were also taken to the scene of the crime, where they identified locations connected with the alleged offence. Police said the investigation is continuing and assured a speedy, fair and impartial probe to ensure justice.