Police arrests 2 drug peddlers, recovers 5 grams of heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 10: Continuing its efforts against drug menace, Kathua police recovered approximately five grams of Heroin (Chitta) at Khandwal-Korepunnu area of Police Station (PS) Rajbagh and arrested two narco smugglers on spot, officials said.

They said acting on reliable information, a police team of PS Rajbagh assisted by IC BPP, Korepunnu laid a special naka checking at Khandwal-Korepunnu area and apprehended two persons moving under suspicious circumstances on Monday. During checking, approximately five grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, officials added.

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They said the accused have been identified as

Bablu Kumar, son of Satpal of Nagri, tehsil and district Kathua and Aman Kumar, son of Harchal Chand of Nagri, tehsil and district Kathua.

The recovered contraband was seized and both accused were taken into police custody on the spot. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 249/2026 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Rajbagh, officials said.