Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run case

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police today arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run case in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to a police spokesperson, the case relates to an incident on Kahleel Road, Tral, where "an unknown motorcycle rider hit a pedestrian, Shabir Ahmad Bhat of Tral Bala, and escaped immediately after the accident."

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The injured man was shifted to Sub-District Hospital Tral for treatment, the spokesperson said.

Police registered FIR No. 73/2026 at Police Station Tral and launched an investigation, the spokesperson said. "Through persistent investigation, the accused namely Mursaleen Riyaz, who had been evading arrest, was successfully apprehended," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number JK13F-1436, used in the incident, "was identified and seized in accordance with law."

He added, "All legal and procedural formalities relating to the arrest and seizure have been completed," the spokesperson said.