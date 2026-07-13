Wanted Fraudster Facing 11 Cheating Cases Arrested By EOW Kashmir, Sent To Central Jail

SRINAGAR, July 13: A wanted fraudster facing 11 criminal cases related to cheating, forgery and fake government job scams was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir after evading arrest for years and has been lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, following court orders, officials said on Monday.

EoW said the accused, Abdul Majeed Mir, of Lashtiyal, Kalaroos in Kupwara district, was arrested in execution of a long-pending warrant issued by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, in connection with a 2015 FIR registered at the Crime Branch Kashmir under sections related to cheating, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

The EOW said the accused is a habitual offender allegedly involved in 11 cases across Kashmir pertaining to cheating and the use of fake and forged employment documents. Of these, four cases are under investigation while charge sheets have already been filed in seven others before competent courts.

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Acting on specific inputs, EOW Kashmir apprehended the accused and produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He has been lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar.

According to the EOW, the cases against the accused include FIRs registered at Crime Branch Kashmir, EOW Kashmir, Maisuma, Kupwara, Pantha Chowk and Lal Bazar police stations between 2015 and 2026.

The Economic Offences Wing urged the public to remain vigilant against fake government job offers, forged appointment letters and other employment-related frauds. It advised citizens to immediately report such activities to the nearest police station or the Crime Branch for prompt legal action. (Agencies)