‘Police Are With You’: IGP Kashmir Urges Youth To Help Fight Drug Menace, Cybercrime

Srinagar, Nov 5: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, on Thursday urged youngsters to join hands with police in tackling drug trafficking and cybercrime, assuring that the identities of those sharing information would remain confidential.

In his first media interaction since taking over as IGP Kashmir, Kumar, while addressing a press conference at Police Control Room Srinagar, said police were intensifying action against drug networks, cyber fraud and traffic violations, particularly reckless biking among youngsters.

“Police are with you. I assure you that my team and the entire Kashmir Zone Police will support you. The youth must come forward and play a positive role in this fight,” he said.

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On the anti-drug drive, Kumar said police had registered over 1,500 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested nearly 2,000 persons this year.

He said cash worth around Rs 1.10 crore had been recovered, while properties worth crores had been attached. Besides, 567 bank accounts linked to drug-related activities, involving around Rs 1.31 crore, had been frozen.

The IGP said police were also targeting the financial networks behind drug trafficking, including those operating in downtown Srinagar, and had intensified action against suppliers and their associates.

Appealing to people to share information about drug peddling, he assured them of confidentiality and police assistance.

“Anyone having information about drug peddling should come forward. If someone approaches a police station or a rehabilitation centre for help, we will facilitate them. Their identity will remain safe,” he said.

Kumar also urged those battling drug addiction to seek help, saying youngsters were the future of society and should not suffer in silence.

On cybercrime, he cautioned youth against becoming part of organised online fraud networks, particularly those using mule bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

He said police had received complaints involving losses of over Rs 54 crore in recent cases, adding that around 13 to 14 per cent of the defrauded amount had been recovered and more than Rs 7 crore returned to victims.

“Cheating your own people is wrong. I appeal to the youth not to get involved in such activities or become part of these networks,” he said.

Expressing concern over rash driving and reckless biking, Kumar urged youngsters to follow traffic rules, warning that violations endangered the lives of drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

He said road safety was a collective responsibility and called for responsible behaviour on roads.

Kumar, a 2007-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, assumed charge as IGP Kashmir Zone in August 2026, succeeding V.K. Birdi. (KNO)