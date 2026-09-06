Police apprehends 7 in suspicious transaction case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 5: Police in Shopian have apprehended seven persons over a suspicious transaction involving a stone allegedly being passed off as a rare and valuable "Trath Gola" or meteorite, with Rs 5 lakh in cash recovered during the preliminary inquiry, officials said today.

The seven were apprehended and brought to Police Station Heerpora for questioning and further legal proceedings, officials said.

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Police have registered FIR No. 95/2026 under relevant provisions of law.

Police said Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from the spot along with a box containing a stone that was allegedly being represented as a rare and valuable "Trath Gola" or meteorite.

Two Alto cars, bearing registration numbers JK01AQ-1311 and JK03B-5955, were also brought to the police station for examination.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Bagi Islam, Baramulla; Safeeruddin Mir of Rajghat, Baramulla; Abdul Rashid Kirmani of Rawalpora, Srinagar; Mohammad Shafi Mir of Zaloora, Sopore; Imtiyaz Ahmad Bakloo of Pushroo Shangus, Anantnag; Arshid Ahmad Wani of Khurri Batpora, Kulgam; and Syed Gulzar Ahmad of Lakdipora Nihama.