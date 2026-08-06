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Home / Todays story / Police announces Rs 15 lakh reward for LeT terrorist

Police announces Rs 15 lakh reward for LeT terrorist

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district last month. Follow...

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Daily Excelsior
04:08 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, involved in the killing of a policeman in Anantnag district last month.

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The police have put up posters at prominent places in Kashmir, seeking reliable information about Bhat, a resident of Kulgam, who allegedly shot dead head constable Ashiq Hussain at Lal Chowk in Anantnag on July 22.

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The law-enforcing agencies have put up photographs of Bhat, 22, taken from CCTV screen grabs after he shot dead the cop in a crowded market area.

In another incident on July 31, two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam. (PTI)

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