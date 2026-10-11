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Home / International / Poland's police warn of possible  plot to attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Poland's police warn of possible  plot to attack Prime Minister Donald Tusk

WARSAW, Oct 11: Poland's police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting...

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Daily Excelsior
04:02 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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WARSAW, Oct 11: Poland's police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting at 11 am (0900 GMT) Saturday to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said.
There were no other details immediately available. (AP)
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