WARSAW, Oct 11: Poland's police say they received information about a possible attack on Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Security services, police and representatives of the Interior Ministry were scheduled to hold an emergency meeting starting at 11 am (0900 GMT) Saturday to discuss the situation, Karolina Galecka, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said.

There were no other details immediately available. (AP)