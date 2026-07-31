PoJK’s Deepening Turmoil

There are moments when the mask slips, and what lies beneath is impossible to ignore. The scenes emerging from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir this week are one such moment. Fourteen dead, dozens wounded, a long march crushed under gunfire - and all of it unfolding under the banner of an "election" that much of the region has already rejected as a sham. The fact is that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has spent a month and a half in a sit-in, marching not with guns - demanding nothing more radical than subsidised wheat flour, fair electricity bills, and the fulfilment of a 38-point charter that authorities themselves once agreed to and then quietly shelved. Instead of dialogue, they got bullets. Instead of relief, they got a security lockdown. This is not how a nation treats humans. It is how an occupying power treats a population it has never trusted to consent to its rule.

Consider the arithmetic of legitimacy here. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has boycotted these polls outright. The JAAC has called for a public boycott. And even within the contest that did proceed, the Pakistan People's Party is crying foul, with senior leaders alleging that the PPP's own winning seats were "gifted" to the PML-N through rigging. When one of the two parties actually contesting an election accuses the other of stealing it, and the party with the deepest grassroots claim to represent the people isn't on the ballot at all, what exactly is being legitimised? This has the shape not of representative democracy but of a prearranged handover of power between Islamabad's chosen partners - a contest engineered to install a compliant local administration. At the same time, the real decisions about PoJK's resources continue to be made elsewhere. And those resources are precisely the point. PoJK sits on hydropower capacity that lights up cities far from its own villages. Yet, its residents pay tariffs that have climbed relentlessly even as Pakistan's broader economy buckles under inflation it cannot control. A region rich in water and largely dependent on subsistence agriculture should not be pleading for subsidised flour. That it must, decade after decade, tell its own story of extraction without investment, of a population treated as a resource base rather than a citizenry.

What should alarm the world most is not merely the firing itself - security crackdowns during protests are, tragically, not unprecedented anywhere. It is the pattern: relentless atrocities, systematic human rights abuses, unprovoked gunfire on unarmed civilians, internet blackouts, mass arrests, and shameless attempts to dress up brutal, disproportionate force as necessity. What Pakistan proclaims to the world and what actually unfolds on the ground are worlds apart. Islamabad has once again exposed the depth of its own hypocrisy. No one in power is remotely concerned with the welfare of PoJK's people - the only genuine interest is plundering its resources with total impunity.

Advertisement

None of this is new for PoJK. Development has lagged for generations. Basic amenities remain scarce in a region that, by any honest comparison, looks less like a functioning administrative unit and more like a place the state has chosen not to build. Mobile phones and local footage have done what decades of official silence could not: they have let the outside world glimpse a region isolated from outside glances for far too long. The international community's near-total silence on this is its own indictment. A long march met with gunfire, a population demanding subsidised wheat and fair electricity bills instead of guns, an election most of the region wants no part of - this deserves scrutiny, not indifference. The United Nations and other global bodies that have spoken on far less should not look away simply because the geography is inconvenient.

The situation demands immediate intervention as two more rounds of elections are to be held with more bloodshed anticipated. Things will definitely get worse in the coming days. There should be an independent assessment, transparent casualty verification, and room

for the people of PoJK to be heard on their own terms, rather than through the competing megaphones of a Government. This genocide must be stopped at any cost.