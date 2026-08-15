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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that had the constitutional changes of 2019 not taken place, people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) would have been demanding reunification with Jammu and Kashmir. Delivering his second Independence Day address since returning to office at Bakshi Stadium here, Omar also renewed his call for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional rights and statehood, saying India’s federal structure must be strengthened by restoring the powers taken away from the union Territory.