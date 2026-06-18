PoJK Unrest: The real face of Pakistan

Dr. Deepak Kapoor

kapoordeepakeye@yahoo.co.in

The recent unrest across Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) has once again brought international attention to a region that has remained politically sensitive and economically neglected for decades. Reports emerging from Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Rawalakot and other parts of PoJK indicate widespread public dissatisfaction over issues of governance, political representation, economic hardships, inflation, unemployment, and the perceived denial of basic rights. The ongoing protests are not isolated incidents but part of a larger pattern of unrest that reflects deep-rooted grievances among the people living under Pakistan's control.

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To understand the current situation, it is necessary to revisit the historical background of PoJK. Following the partition of India in 1947, the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir became the target of a Pakistan-backed tribal invasion on 22 October 1947. The invading forces entered through Muzaffarabad and rapidly advanced towards Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber, Poonch, Gilgit and Baltistan. The invasion resulted in widespread violence, including massacres of Hindus and Sikhs and the displacement of large numbers of Hindus and Sikhs from their ancestral homes. It is estimated that nearly 2.5 to 3 lakh people were forced to flee, becoming refugees in different parts of India. The territories captured during this invasion remain under Pakistan's illegal occupation and are commonly referred to as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Over the years, Pakistan has attempted to project PoJK as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" or "Free Kashmir." However, the realities on the ground have often contradicted this claim. While PoJK possesses institutions such as a President, Prime Minister and Legislative Assembly, critics argue that these bodies function within a framework that leaves ultimate authority in the hands of Islamabad.

The Interim Constitution Act of 1974 established a parliamentary structure in PoJK. On paper, this arrangement appears democratic. In practice, however, key decisions relating to administration, finance, security and policy remain heavily influenced by the Government of Pakistan. For decades, Islamabad exercised control through the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Northern areas. As a result,now the residents have realised that this is not autonomy but only a myth.

Another issue that has generated resentment among local residents concerns political representation. The Legislative Assembly includes seats reserved for refugees from Jammu and Kashmir who are settled in Pakistan. While this arrangement has historical roots, many local political groups argue that it dilutes the representation of those actually residing in PoJK and affects the democratic character of the region's institutions. Such concerns have contributed to growing demands for constitutional reforms and greater local empowerment.

Economic grievances form another major source of public anger. Despite possessing significant natural resources, including rivers with enormous hydropower potential, many residents believe that the economic benefits generated from these resources do not adequately reach local communities. The Mangla Hydropower Project, one of the largest hydroelectric projects in the region, is frequently cited as an example. Critics contend that while the project contributes substantially to Pakistan's energy needs, local populations have not received a proportionate share of its benefits. Complaints regarding electricity shortages, inadequate infrastructure and limited employment opportunities continue to fuel public frustration.

The issue extends beyond electricity. Many areas of PoJK continue to face challenges related to healthcare, education, transportation and industrial development. Despite decades of administration by Pakistan, large sections of the population feel that development has not kept pace with the region's potential. This perception has strengthened the belief among many residents that PoJK is valued primarily for its strategic importance rather than for the welfare of its people.

Recent demonstrations have highlighted these frustrations. Protesters have raised concerns over rising prices of essential commodities, electricity tariffs, unemployment and governance issues. Reports of confrontations between demonstrators and security forces have attracted attention and criticism. Brutal use of excessive force, firing on civilians making peaceful protests thereby killing hundreds of innocent people has exposed Pakistan government,s real face that it does not own even the Muslims of PoJK and is interested to use this land for terrorist training camps and other benefits .Such developments have led many observers to question Pakistan's commitment to democratic freedoms and human rights in the region.

Importantly, the current unrest is not an isolated development. Similar protests have occurred repeatedly over the past several years. In 2019, demonstrations were witnessed over demands for greater rights and autonomy. In 2024 and 2025, large-scale movements led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) mobilized thousands of people against economic hardships and governance issues. These recurring protests demonstrate that public dissatisfaction is systemic rather than temporary.

The unrest in PoJK also reflects a broader pattern visible across several regions of Pakistan. Provinces such as Balochistan and Sindh have, at different times, witnessed protests over issues of political representation, resource distribution and provincial rights. Critics argue that Pakistan's political and economic structure remains heavily centralized, with Punjab enjoying a dominant position in national affairs. Whether fully justified or not, perceptions of unequal treatment have contributed to recurring tensions in multiple regions of the country I.e Pojk ,Sindh and Balochistan .

Another aspect often highlighted by critics is Pakistan's security-centric approach toward PoJK. Given its strategic location, the region has long been viewed through the prism of security and geopolitics. Many analysts argue that this approach has frequently overshadowed concerns relating to democratic governance, economic development and social welfare. As a consequence, local aspirations have often remained secondary to broader strategic considerations.

For the displaced families who were forced to leave their homes during the events of 1947, the developments unfolding in PoJK today carry special significance. Their memories of displacement and loss remain deeply connected to the region's history. The continuing unrest serves as a reminder that many historical issues linked to Jammu and Kashmir remain unresolved and continue to influence present-day realities.

The situation in PoJK ultimately raises important questions about governance, accountability, representation and human rights. Regardless of political perspectives, the voices of ordinary people demanding dignity, development and democratic participation cannot be ignored. The recurring protests indicate that the existing framework in Pakistan has failed to address many longstanding grievances.

History demonstrates that stability cannot be achieved solely through administrative control or security measures. Sustainable peace requires responsive governance, equitable development and respect for the aspirations of local populations. The developments in PoJK today remind us that historical grievances do not disappear with the passage of time. Rather, they persist beneath the surface and re-emerge whenever people feel deprived of justice, opportunity and representation.

The continuing unrest in PoJK therefore serves as both a warning and a lesson: political legitimacy ultimately depends not on constitutional labels or official narratives, but on the trust and confidence of the people themselves.

(The author is President, PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti)