PoJK displaced families hold rally, reiterate long-pending demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Members of the PoJK Displaced Persons (DPs) Front today reiterated their long-pending demands during a rally held at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Jammu, under the leadership of Front president Captain (Retired) Yudhvir Singh Chib. The rally was attended by general secretary JP Sharma, Mahila Wing president Sakandaya Devi and several other members of the organization.

The participants sought urgent intervention from the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Central Government for the rehabilitation and welfare of displaced families from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK), particularly those displaced during the 1947, 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

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The Front highlighted that while the Justice GD Sharma Commission had recommended a compensation package of Rs 30 lakh for each displaced family, only Rs 5.5 lakh has been disbursed so far. The organization demanded the release of additional funds to bridge the remaining compensation gap and ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the assistance at the earliest.

The DPs also called for allotment of agricultural land to non-camp displaced families, stating that many remain unsettled despite decades of displacement. They urged the administration to allocate irrigated and non-irrigated land from recently retrieved government land for their rehabilitation.

Another key demand raised was the implementation of Government orders issued in August 2024 granting ownership rights over agricultural land already allotted to displaced families. The Front alleged that the orders have yet to be effectively implemented on the ground.

The organization further sought residential plots and housing assistance for families displaced during the 1971 war, drawing parallels with rehabilitation measures extended to other displaced communities. It also requested expeditious disbursement of pending compensation cases and enhanced political representation for PoJK displaced persons in the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, the Front leadership said efforts were being made to raise these issues at various levels of Government. The members expressed hope that their long-pending concerns would receive sympathetic consideration and be resolved through sustained engagement with the administration and elected representatives.