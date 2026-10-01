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Home / State / PO Fast Track Court Jammu gets addl charge

PO Fast Track Court Jammu gets addl charge

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered that the Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Jammu, shall also hold the additional charge of the Court of 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:07 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered that the Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, Jammu, shall also hold the additional charge of the Court of 1st Additional District & Sessions Judge, Jammu.

As per an order issued by the Registrar General of the High Court on September 30, 2026, the arrangement will come into effect from October 1, 2026 and shall continue till further orders.

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The order has been issued in the interest of administration.

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