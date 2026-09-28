PNBMT reiterates demand for Temples, Shrines Bill

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust (PNBMT) held a meeting to seek first-hand feedback from members who recently toured different parts of the Kashmir Valley to assess the condition of temples and shrines there.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of senior community leader and president ASKPC, Moti Lal Malla. The members stressed the need for a comprehensive legal mechanism for the protection, preservation and proper management of temples, shrines and their properties in Kashmir.

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Shadi Lal Koul Rais, general secretary, PNBMT, who recently returned after a tour of Anantnag briefed the meeting about the situation at the historic Nag Bal Temple. He emphasised that a permanent statutory mechanism was required to ensure the proper upkeep and protection of temples and their properties.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, who visited the important Navdal Tirath, in Tral district of Pulwama said that individual efforts alone could not ensure the long-term security of the religious heritage of the community. He stressed that a comprehensive Temples and Shrines Bill could provide an institutional framework for preservation, maintenance, proper documentation of properties and protection against encroachments and alienation.

Padma Shri Brij Lal Bhat, head of Nagdandi Asthapan, Anantnag, recalled how the Ashram had been built and developed through years of grit, determination and dedicated community effort. He said Nagdandi had emerged as an important spiritual and community centre and also served as a valuable base for devotees during the Shri Amarnath Ji and Mata Kheer Bhawani yatras.

Virender Raina, chief spokesperson, PNBMT and president, Panun Kashmir, highlighted the dedicated services being rendered by community leaders, particularly Ashok Sidha of Mattan Tirath and M.K. Raina of Jwala Ji, towards safeguarding and developing these sacred institutions. He also highlighted the monumental work done by Ravi Ji Bhat for rebuilding the Mata Laeshwari Taposthal at Pampore.

Raina said that while such individual efforts deserved the highest appreciation, the protection of hundreds of temples and shrines could not remain dependent upon a few committed individuals. He stressed that a comprehensive law was necessary to provide an enduring institutional framework for their protection, preservation, restoration and management.

M.K. Bharat delivered lecture on the preservation of Dharma and civilisational heritage.

Those who spoke on the occasion included H.L. Jad, Kashmiri Lal Bhat, M.K. Jalali, Chaman Lal Bhat, Bushan Ji of Nadimarg, Pradeep Khodbali,Pyare Lal Bhat,Shadi Lal Bhat and Hira Lal Jad.

On the occasion, M.M. Thaploo recited sacred Richas from the Rigveda.