PNBMT holds protest at Jagti

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: The Pt. Prem Nath Bhat Memorial Trust (PNBMT) today organised an outreach programme at Jagti Migrant Township with the objective of directly interacting with the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community and listening to the problems and difficulties being faced by the residents.

A large number of camp residents, participated in the programme and highlighted several pressing civic and infrastructure-related issues. The major issues raised included the dilapidated condition of residential flats, leaking roofs, deteriorating plaster, damaged drainage systems, inadequate water supply, poor sanitation and cleanliness, and the deplorable condition of internal roads. The participants stressed that the deteriorating living conditions in the township require urgent Government attention and time-bound remedial measures.

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The meeting commenced with an introductory address by Shadi Lal Koul Rais, general secretary, PNBMT, who highlighted the importance of sustained interaction with the community.

Padma Shri Brij Lal Bhat, in his address, highlighted the Trust's consistent engagement with important community causes, including its sustained struggle for the passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill, institution of the prestigious Prem Nath Bhat Amateur Journalist Award, organisation of the annual Chetna Diwas function and several other initiatives undertaken for the preservation of community interests and heritage.

Virender Raina, president, Panun Kashmir, while addressing the gathering, apprised the participants of the extraordinary life, courage and sacrifice of Pt. Prem Nath Bhat and other martyrs. He recalled that Prem Nath Bhat stood fearlessly for his convictions and the cause of the community, fully conscious of the grave dangers surrounding him.

Kashmiri Lal appealed to the community members to participate in large numbers in the forthcoming Chetna Diwas function and demonstrate their collective respect and reverence for the martyrs of the nation.

Roshan Lal Pandita, Chairman, PNBMT, spoke about the prolonged struggle of the displaced community living in exile for more than three and a half decades. He highlighted the hardships faced by the people and outlined the role being played by PNBMT in taking up their genuine grievances and pursuing their redressal.

C.L. Pandita, vice chairman, PNBMT, also spoke at length about the various activities and initiatives of the Trust, reiterating its commitment to remain connected with the community.

The participants assembled outside the venue and raising slogans demanding the passage of the Temples and Shrines Bill.

The Trust also appealed to the administration to address the deteriorating civic infrastructure at Jagti Township on a priority basis.