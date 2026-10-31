PNB organizes blood donation camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: On the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Circle Office Jammu, in collaboration with Dr. Satwant Singh Rissam, president, Young Blood Association J&K, organized a blood donation camp at University of Jammu.

The camp was inaugurated by Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head, PNB, Jammu, who appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation as a noble humanitarian gesture.

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He emphasized that the values of integrity, responsibility and commitment towards society, which form the foundation of Vigilance Awareness Week, should also inspire individuals and institutions to contribute towards the greater good of humanity.

The occasion was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Lokender Singh, Professor Rajnikant and Pritam Singh, Associate Dean, Students Welfare, University of Jammu.

A handout stated that PNB expressed gratitude to Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, for his support in facilitating the successful organization of the camp.

The Bank also acknowledged support extended by Dr. Satwant Singh Rissam and the Young Blood Association J&K in organizing this noble initiative.