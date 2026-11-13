PNB organises NPS Sanchay Outreach Programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: An NPS Sanchay Outreach Programme, organized by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), in coordination with the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the Lead District Manager (LDM), State Bank of India, was held here today.

The programme aimed at promoting pension awareness, encouraging systematic retirement savings and expanding social security coverage, particularly among rural communities, farmers, self-employed individuals and workers in the unorganised sector.

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The event was graced by Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Deputy General Manager, PFRDA; Ismail Salam, Deputy General Manager, PFRDA, Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head, PNB Jammu; Chander Mohan Bhatt, Assistant General Manager, SBI; and Ajay Kumar Thapa, Lead District Manager, SBI, Rohit Sharma Chief Manager PNB.

At the outset, Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head, PNB Jammu, warmly welcomed the dignitaries and participants.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of pension awareness and financial inclusion, emphasising the need to develop a culture of disciplined savings and retirement planning to ensure financial independence and dignity during old age.

The DGM representatives from PFRDA, Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Ismail Salam delivered detailed and informative deliberations on the National Pension System (NPS) and NPS Sanchay.

The speakers highlighted that pension security is not merely an individual financial requirement but an important pillar of an inclusive and economically secure society.

NPS Sanchay provides an important platform to promote the habit of long-term retirement savings and encourage individuals to plan for their financial future.

The programme was very efficiently coordinated and managed by Rohit Sharma, Chief Manager, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Jammu.

The event concluded with a collective commitment from PNB, PFRDA, SBI and all participating stakeholders to strengthen pension awareness, accelerate NPS Sanchay outreach and ensure that the benefits of systematic retirement planning reach every eligible section of society.